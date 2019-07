Ode Osbourne didn’t need a lot of time to put Armando Villarreal away.

In a bantamweight tilt, Osbourne collided with Villarreal at DWCS 20. While Osbourne had success on the feet, he also showcased his skills on the ground. He submitted Villarreal via armbar in the first round.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Osbourne vs. Villarreal. Peep the stoppage below: