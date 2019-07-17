DWCS 20 Live Results Tonight (July 16)

Tonight (July 16) will see another edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (DWCS).

The 20th edition of DWCS goes down inside the new UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. The card will feature five fights. Middleweights Stephen Regman and Antonio Arroyo will collide. Bantamweights Ode Osbourne and Armando Villarreal are also set to clash. Don’Tale Mayes and Ricardo Prasel will share the Octagon as will Lance Lawrence and Kevin Syler. The action gets underway with a tilt between Brendan Allen and Aaron Jeffery.

All fighters on tonight’s card will be vying for a spot on the UFC roster. In past editions of DWCS, fighters have also been offered spots on “The Ultimate Fighter,” as well as developmental contracts.

The event will air live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. MMA News will provide live coverage of DWCS 20, so be on the lookout for highlights. Peep results from the last DWCS here. Keep refreshing this page for live results below: