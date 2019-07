In the second bout on the DWCS 21 card, Jamahal Hill made a statement against Alexander Poppeck.

Hill vs. Poppeck was contested in the light heavyweight division. Hill’s attack to the body took its toll on Poppeck in the second stanza. He capitalized and finished his opponent on the ground. Stick with us for continued coverage of DWCS 21.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Hill vs. Poppeck. Peep the stoppage below: