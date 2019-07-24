DWCS 21 Highlights: Kuramagomedov Edges Williams In Fun Scrap

Ramazan Kuramagomedov and Jordan Williams fought to the finish in a fun three-round battle.

Kuramagomedov and Williams did battle in the main event of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series earlier tonight (July 23). The bout lasted all three rounds and went back-and-forth in the standup. One judge scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Williams, but it was overruled by two judges who gave Kuramagomedov the fight with 29-28 score totals. Stick with us for continued coverage of DWCS 21.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted some highlights to Kuramagomedov vs. Williams. Peep the clip below: