DWCS 21 Highlights: Sean Woodson Sleeps Terrance McKinney With Flying Knee

Things didn’t start off well for Sean Woodson, but he got the result he wanted in scintillating fashion.

Woodson took on McKinney in the co-main event of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series earlier tonight (July 23). McKinney had great success with his grappling early on and even looked close to getting a rear-naked choke or a crank. In the end, Woodson connected with a flying knee to shut the lights off McKinney. Stick with us for continued coverage of DWCS 21.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Woodson vs. McKinney. Peep the stoppage below: