DWCS 21 Live Results Tonight (July 23)

Tonight (July 23) will see another edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (DWCS).

The 21st edition of DWCS goes down inside the new UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. The card will feature five fights. Middleweights Ramazan Kuramagomedov and Jordan Williams will collide. Featherweights Terrance McKinney and Sean Woodson are also set to clash. Christian Lohsen and J.J. Okanovich will share the Octagon as will Jamahal Hill and Alexander Poppeck. The action gets underway with a tilt between Kamuela Kirk and Billy Quarantillo.

All fighters on tonight’s card will be vying for a spot on the UFC roster. In past editions of DWCS, fighters have also been offered spots on “The Ultimate Fighter,” as well as developmental contracts.

The event will air live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. MMA News will provide live coverage of DWCS 21, so be on the lookout for highlights. Peep results from the last DWCS here. Keep refreshing this page for live results below: