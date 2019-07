Aalon Cruz made a statement on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series with his spectacular finish over Steven Nguyen.

The featherweight bout between Cruz and Nguyen almost went the distance. Cruz put a stop to that by knocking Nguyen out with a flying knee. DWCS 22 is ongoing, but it’s safe to say that Cruz will earn a UFC contract as UFC president Dana White signaled.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Cruz vs. Nguyen. Peep the stoppage below: