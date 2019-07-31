DWCS 22 Highlights: Aleksa Camur Stops Fabio Cherant

One flying knee on the DWCS 22 card wasn’t enough as Aleksa Camur delivered one to close out the show.

The light heavyweight bout between Camur and Cherant ended in the second round. Camur landed a flying knee followed by some punches on the ground to stop his opponent. DWCS 22 is ongoing and we’ll keep you up to speed on whether or not Camur will nab a UFC contract.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Camur vs. Cherant. Peep the stoppage below:

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1156387894782619648

