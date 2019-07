Another week, another edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series and this time it was Rodrigo Nascimento who got the party started.

The heavyweight bout between Nascimento and Martinek didn’t last long. Nascimento finished Martinek via submission in the first round. DWCS 22 is ongoing, but we’ll keep you posted on whether or not Nascimento earns a UFC contract.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Nascimento vs. Martinek. Peep the stoppage below: