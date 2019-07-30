DWCS 22 Live Results Tonight (July 30)

Tonight (July 30) will see another edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (DWCS).

The 22nd edition of DWCS goes down inside the new UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. The card will feature five fights. Light heavyweights Aleksa Camur and Fabio Cherant will collide. Featherweights Aalon Cruz and Steven Nguyen are also set to clash. Mariya Agapova and Tracy Cortez will share the Octagon as will Rico Farrington and Daniel Rodriguez. The action gets underway with a tilt between Michael Martinek and Rodrigo Nascimento.

All fighters on tonight’s card will be vying for a spot on the UFC roster. In past editions of DWCS, fighters have also been offered spots on “The Ultimate Fighter,” as well as developmental contracts.

The event will air live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. MMA News will provide live coverage of DWCS 22, so be on the lookout for highlights. Peep results from the last DWCS here. Keep refreshing this page for live results below: