Andre Muniz emerged victorious against Taylor Johnson on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Muniz made quick work of Johnson earlier tonight (Aug. 6). He secured a submission in the first round via rear-naked choke. DWCS 23 is ongoing, but stick with MMA News to find out if Muniz earns a UFC contract.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Muniz vs. Johnson. Peep the stoppage below: