DWCS 23 Highlights: Herbert Burns Taps Darrick Minner

The brother of UFC fighter Gilbert Burns, Herbert may have earned himself a contract with the most recognized MMA promotion.

Burns shared the Octagon with Darrick Minner on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. The bout started off fast and Burns avoided the power shots of Minner. It didn’t take long for Burns to lock in a triangle armbar. DWCS 23 is ongoing and MMA News will continue to provide updates on the show, including whether or not Burns joins his brother in the UFC.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Burns vs. Minner. Peep the stoppage below: