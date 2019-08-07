DWCS 23 Highlights: Omar Morales Starches Harvey Park

Omar Morales closed out the 23rd edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series in style.

Morales vs. Park served as the main event to tonight’s (Aug. 6) Contender Series. Morales ended up stopping Park in the second round via TKO. Park was a sitting duck after injuring his leg and Morales took full advantage with a one-two combination. DWCS 23 bouts have ended, but stick with MMA News to find out who nabbed UFC contracts.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Morales vs. Park. Peep the stoppage below: