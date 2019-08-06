DWCS 23 Live Results Tonight (Aug. 6)

The time has arrived for another set of fights on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas plays host to the 23rd edition of DWCS. Headlining the card will be lightweight action as Omar Morales meets Harvey Park. Taking the co-main event spot are women’s flyweights Lucrezia Ria and Marilia Santos. Herbert Burns and Darrick Minner are set to collide as are Taylor Johnson and Andre Muniz. Getting the main card started will be a bantamweight tilt between Dwight Joseph and Jay Perrin.

All fighters on tonight’s card will be vying for a spot on the UFC roster. In past editions of DWCS, fighters have also been offered spots on “The Ultimate Fighter,” as well as developmental contracts.

The event will air live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. MMA News will provide live coverage of DWCS 23, so be on the lookout for highlights. Peep results from the last DWCS here. Keep refreshing this page for live results below: