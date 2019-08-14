DWCS 24 Highlights: Julius Anglickas Taps Karl Reed

Julius Anglickas got the 24th edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series started with a submission win.

Anglickas shared the Octagon with Karl Reed inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two light heavyweights got tired quickly, but it was Anglickas who had enough energy to snag the rear-naked choke finish in the third round. DWCS 24 is ongoing and MMA News will continue to provide updates on the show, including whether or not Anglickas joins the UFC roster.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Anglickas vs. Reed. Peep the stoppage below: