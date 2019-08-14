DWCS 24 Highlights: Sarah Alpar Chokes Shanna Young

Sarah Alpar was an underdog going into her bout on the 24th edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, but she earned the victory.

Alpar and Shanna Young went toe-to-toe inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two women’s bantamweights didn’t waste anytime throwing leather. The two then transitioned to the grappling. In the second stanza, Alpar scooped up the rear-naked choke finish. DWCS 24 is ongoing so stick with MMA News to find out if Alpar earns a contract with the UFC.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Alpar vs. Young. Peep the stoppage below: