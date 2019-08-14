DWCS 24 Highlights: Tony Gravely Stops Ray Rodriguez

Tony Gravely fought a game Ray Rodriguez and was able to pick up the finish.

Gravely went one-on-one with Ray Rodriguez inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two men had an exciting bout, but Gravely was in control throughout. He was able to stop Rodriguez with ground-and-pound in the third round. DWCS 24 is ongoing and MMA News will continue to provide updates on the show. We’ll let you know if Gravely earns a UFC contract.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Gravely vs. Rodriguez. Peep the stoppage below: