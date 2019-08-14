DWCS 24 Highlights: William Knight Pounds Out Herdem Alacabek

William Knight got the job done against Herdem Alacabek in the final frame.

Knight and Alacabek did battle inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both men traded leather for nearly three full rounds. While Knight looked to have the fight slip his grasp, he landed a vicious knee that was the beginning of the end for Alacabek. Knight pounded out Alacabek on the ground to get the TKO win. DWCS 24 is ongoing and MMA News will let you know if Knight gets a UFC contract.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Knight vs. Alacabek. Peep the stoppage below: