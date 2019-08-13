DWCS 24 Live Results Tonight (Aug. 13)

It’s Tuesday, which means another edition of Dana White’s Contender Series has arrived.

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas plays host to the 24th edition of DWCS. Headlining the card will be light heavyweight action as Herdem Alacabek meets William Knight. Taking the co-main event spot are welterweights Devin Smyth and Brok Weaver. Sarah Alpar and Shanna Young are set to collide as are Tony Gravely and Ray Rodriguez. Getting the main card started will be a light heavyweight tilt between Julius Anglickas and Karl Reed.

All fighters on tonight’s card will be vying for a spot on the UFC roster. In past editions of DWCS, fighters have also been offered spots on “The Ultimate Fighter,” as well as developmental contracts.

The event will air live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. MMA News will provide live coverage of DWCS 24, so be on the lookout for highlights. Peep results from the last DWCS here. Keep refreshing this page for live results below: