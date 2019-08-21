DWCS 25 Highlights: Phil Rowe Finishes Leon Shabazyan

Things didn’t look good for Phil Rowe earlier on against Leon Shabazyan, but he took over in a big way.

Rowe and Shabazyan collided inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shabazyan had great success in the opening frame. Rowe struggled to use his reach effectively, but that changed in the second stanza. Rowe ended up stopping his opponent just 16 seconds into the final frame. The DWCS 25 fights are done. We’ll keep you posted on whether or not Rowe will be added to the UFC roster.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Rowe vs. Shabazyan. Peep the stoppage below: