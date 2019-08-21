DWCS 25 Highlights: Steve Garcia Stops Desmond Torres

Steve Garcia emerged victorious over Desmond Torres at DWCS 25.

Garcia went one-on-one with Torres inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It didn’t take long for Garcia to earned the win. He had Torres on wobbly legs early on and finished the fight on the ground via TKO. DWCS 25 is ongoing and MMA News will continue to provide updates on the show. We’ll let you know if Garcia, who missed weight ahead of this fight, earns a UFC contract.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Garcia vs. Torres. Peep the stoppage below: