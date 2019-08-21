DWCS 25 Live Results Tonight (Aug. 20)

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series rolls along tonight (Aug. 20).

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas plays host to the 25th edition of DWCS. Headlining the card will be welterweight action as Leon Shabazyan meets Phil Rowe. Taking the co-main event spot are light heavyweights Marcos Brigagao and Jamal Pogues. Steve Garcia and Desmond Torres are set to collide as are Micol Di Segni and Mallory Martin. Getting the main card started will be a bantamweight tilt between Phil Caracappa and Ricky Steele.

All fighters on tonight’s card will be vying for a spot on the UFC roster. In past editions of DWCS, fighters have also been offered spots on “The Ultimate Fighter,” as well as developmental contracts.

The event will air live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. MMA News will provide live coverage of DWCS 25, so be on the lookout for highlights. Peep results from the last DWCS here. Keep refreshing this page for live results below: