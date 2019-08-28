DWCS 26 Highlights: T.J. Brown Submits Dylan Lockard For Comeback

T.J. Brown needed a finish to defeat Dylan Lockard and that’s exactly what he did.

In the opening bout of the season finale of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Brown had to overcome adversity. Brown was down in the opening round 10-8 as he had a point taken from him via illegal knee. Round two didn’t go his way either, but Brown turned the tide in the final frame. He submitted Lockard via arm triangle choke.

Watch the finish courtesy of the official Twitter account of the UFC.

What a comeback!



TJ Brown gets the late 3rd-round submission win at #DWCS! Wow! pic.twitter.com/0N5g0V4r3B — UFC (@ufc) August 28, 2019

MMA News is providing live coverage of DWCS 26. Join us for live results and highlights throughout the night.