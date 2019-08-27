DWCS 26 Live Results Tonight (Aug. 27)

The season finale of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series goes down tonight (Aug. 27).

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas plays host to the 26th edition of DWCS. Headlining the card will be middleweight action as Dusko Todorovic meets Teddy Ash. Taking the co-main event spot are also middleweights as Kailan Hill battles Impa Kasanganay. Peter Barrett and Sang Hoon Yoo are set to collide as are Dustin Joynson and Ben Sosoli. Getting the main card started will be a featherweight tilt between T.J. Brown and Dylan Lockard.

All fighters on tonight’s card will be vying for a spot on the UFC roster. In past editions of DWCS, fighters have also been offered spots on “The Ultimate Fighter,” as well as developmental contracts.

The event will air live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. MMA News will provide live coverage of DWCS 25, so be on the lookout for highlights. Peep results from the last DWCS here. Keep refreshing this page for live results below: