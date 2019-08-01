DWCS Winner Loses UFC Contract Following Failed Drug Test

Antonio Trocoli earned a UFC contract following his July 9 victory on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, but plans have gone awry.

Combate first reported that Trocoli tested for nandrolone shortly after signing his UFC contract. The news was confirmed by his manager, Lucas Lutkus. Here’s what Lutkus had to say (via Bloody Elbow).

“We are starting to learn how this process of testing supplements works, so we can find out where is the adulteration. The UFC is helping us in this process, so the situation can clear up soon and he can have his debut as soon as possible.”

That reasoning wasn’t good enough for the UFC and Trocoli has been released. UFC president Dana White told ESPN the following.

“We’re going to release him,” White said. “He shouldn’t be using anywhere for any reason.”

Trocoli had defeated Kenneth Berg via neck crank in the first round. He now faces a suspension, a fine, and his win getting overturned to a No Contest. The drug test was administered through the Nevada State Athletic Commission.