DWTNCS 10 Results: Four Fighters Earn UFC Contracts

UPDATE: Dwight Grant, Ryan Spann, Anthony Hernandez, and Matt Sayles have earned UFC contacts.

Week two of the new season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series has wrapped up (see last week’s results here).

Tonight (June 19), another edition of DWTNCS took place. The action began at 8 p.m. ET and it aired live on UFC Fight Pass. In the main event, Matt Sayles took on Yazan Hajeh. Also featured on the card was a clash between undefeated middleweight prospects in Anthony Hernandez and Jordan Wright.

Everyone on the card had a chance to earn a UFC contract. While a win didn’t seal the deal, an impressive performance did. Check out the DWTNCS 10 results below:

Matt Sayles def. Yazan Hajeh via TKO (punches) – R1, 1:57

Anthony Hernandez def. Jordan Wright via KO (punches) – R1, 0:40

Austin Springer def. Giga Chikadze via submission (rear-naked choke) – R3, 4:10

Ryan Spann def. Emiliano Sordi via submission (guillotine choke) – R1, 0:26

Dwight Grant def. Tyler Hill via knockout (punches) – R2, 2:08

What do you think of the newest members of the UFC roster?