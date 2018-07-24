DWTNCS 14 Live Results Tonight (July 24) at 8 p.m. ET

Night 14 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series is here.

In the main event, Nick Newell will clash with Alex Munoz. Also featured on the card will be a bout between Chris Birchler and Jim Crute. Miek Davis vs. Sodiq Yusuff, Josh Appelt vs. Jeff Hughes, and Chase Hooper vs. Canaan Kawaihae are also set for the card.

Fighters who have standout performance could see themselves walk out of The Ultimate Fighter Gym with a UFC contract. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET tonight (July 24) and it’ll air live on UFC Fight Pass.

Keep refreshing this page for live results (see last week’s results here) as the night rolls along:

DWTNCS 14 Results

Nick Newell vs. Alex Munoz

Chris Birchler vs. Jim Crute

Mike Davis vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Josh Appelt vs. Jeff Hughes

Chase Hooper vs. Canaan Kawaihae