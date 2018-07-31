Night 15 (see night 14 results here) of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series is here.

In the main event, Roosevelt Roberts will clash with Garrett Gross. Also featured on the card will be a bout between Don’Tale Mayes and Mitchell Sipe. Ian Heinisch vs. Justin Sumter, Jordan Griffin vs. Maurice Mitchell, and Juan Adams vs. Shawn Teed are also set for the card.

Fighters who have standout performance could see themselves walk out of The Ultimate Fighter Gym with a UFC contract. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET tonight (July 31) and it’ll air live on UFC Fight Pass.

Keep refreshing this page for live results (see last week’s results here) as the night rolls along:

DWTNCS 15 Results

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Garrett Gross

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Mitchell Sipe

Ian Heinisch vs. Justin Sumter

Jordan Griffin vs. Maurice Mitchell

Juan Adams vs. Shawn Teed