DWTNCS 16 Live Results Tonight (Aug. 7) at 8 p.m. ET

Night 16 (see night 15 results here) of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series is here.

In the main event, Greg Hardy will clash with Tebaris Gordon. Also featured on the card will be a bout between Joe Lowry and Devonte Smith. Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Dennis Bryant, Jacob Kilburn vs. Bobby Moffett, and J.R. Coughran vs. Alex Gilpin are also set for the card.

Fighters who have standout performance could see themselves walk out of The Ultimate Fighter Gym with a UFC contract. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET tonight (Aug. 7) and it’ll air live on UFC Fight Pass.

Keep refreshing this page for live results as the night rolls along:

DWTNCS 16 Results

Greg Hardy vs. Tebaris Gordon

Devonte Smith def. Joe Lowry via KO (elbows) – R1, 2:52

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Dennis Bryant via TKO (strikes) – R1, 1:48

Bobby Moffett def. Jacob Kilburn via submission (d’arce choke) – R2, 1:02

Alex Gilpin def. J.R. Coughran via submission (d’arce choke) – R2, 1:55