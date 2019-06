Tonight (June 25), Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (DWTNCS) took place inside the new UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. You can peep the full card results here.

In the feature bout, Alton Cunningham returned to Contender Series to take on Tony Johnson. In the most competitive bout of the night, Tony Johnson took home the unanimous decision.

The official UFC Twitter account posted the final flurry of the bout: