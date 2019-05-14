Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Returns June 18, Card Revealed

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series is back in full swing on June 18 and the card is now official.

DWTNS has been the home for many rising mixed martial artists vying for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract. Many have praised the series and believe it’s a more effective way for the UFC to nab prospects than “The Ultimate Fighter.”

DWTNCS Season 3, Episode 1 Card Revealed

The UFC has announced the full card for DWTNCS season three, episode one:

Punahele Soriano vs. Jamie Pickett

Leon Shahbazyan vs. Brok Weaver

Hannah Goldy vs. Kali Robbins

Bill Algeo vs. Brendan Loughnane

Yorgan De Castro vs. Alton Meeks

DWTNCS will air on ESPN+. For the previous two seasons, the series had aired on UFC Fight Pass.

The series has seen fighters such as Sean O’Malley, Matt Frevola, Greg Hardy, Antonina Shevchenko, Maycee Barber, Sodiq Yusuff, and more earn UFC contracts. Even fighters who weren’t offered deals initially have been brought in later such as Kevin Holland. Others were given development contracts.

MMA News will provide live coverage of DWNTCS on June 18. Be sure to stick with us throughout season three of DWTNCS as we’ll be updated you with card announcements, live results, and highlights.