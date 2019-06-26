DWTNCS Season 3, Episode 2 Live Results

Tonight (June 25) will be the second episode of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 3 (DWTNCS) and this is your one-stop shot for all the results!

Tonight’s edition of DWTNCS goes down inside the new UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. The card will feature five fights. Alton Cunningham will face Tony Johnson at light heavyweight; Zach Zane faces Justin Gonzales in a featherweight bout; Michael Lombardo faces off with Kyle Daukaus at middleweight; we have a bantamweight contest between Richie Santiago going against Miles Johns; and we even have a catchweight bout between Miguel Baeza and Victor Reyna after Reyna missed weight.

All fighters on tonight’s card will be trying to earn their spot on the UFC roster and after last week’s message to fighter ushered by Dana White, you can expect a lot of action from fighters looking to leave no doubt that they are deserving of a UFC contract!

The event airs live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET.