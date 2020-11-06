Friday, November 6, 2020

EA Sports, UFC Extend Partnership Through 2030

By Cole Shelton
EA Sports
Image Credit: EA Sports UFC Twitter

EA Sports will continue making UFC video games for the next 10 years.

It was announced the two have agreed to a 10-year extension on their partnership that will continue to make EA Sports the exclusive home for UFC video games.

The latest game in the series is UFC 4 which came out in August. For both parties, it is a welcomed extension of their partnership.

“We’re thrilled to extend our more than 10-year partnership with the UFC as we continue to build one of the fastest-growing sports franchises in the world, based on the rapidly expanding sport of MMA,” Cam Weber, Executive Vice President & Group GM, EA SPORTS said in a press release. “This agreement will allow us to push the creative boundaries of mixed martial arts video games and connect millions more around the world to the culture of the sport.”

“We’re thrilled that we will continue our partnership with EA for the next 10 years,” said Tracey Bleczinski, Senior Vice President, UFC Global Consumer Products. “EA SPORTS has become a natural extension of UFC’s brand and an important way to engage with our fans. We’ve just launched our most successful game to date and EA keeps proving there’s room to grow and introduce new fans to the sport. We’re going to keep pushing the boundaries together and make incredible games that UFC fans love to play.”

When the next EA Sports UFC series will come out is uncertain at this point.

