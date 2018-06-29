The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will not switch back to afternoon weigh-ins for the time being.

UFC president Dana White was met with a significant amount of resistance when he announced the UFC is working with Athletic Commissions to revert back to afternoon weigh-ins. Many fighters criticized the plan as early weigh-ins allowed more time for their bodies to recover. They also said reverting to afternoon weigh-ins was a band-aid for just a few bad apples.

It appears the UFC has taken the push back seriously. A memo was sent out to all UFC fighters competing during “International Fight Week.” This includes “The Ultimate Fighter” 27 Finale and UFC 226. UFC’s vice president of athlete health and performance, Jeff Novitzky, was the one who informed fighters of the news.

ESPN obtained a copy of the memo. You can see what was said below:

“We appreciate the feedback we’ve received to date as we continue to work with athletic commissions and federations to actively analyze the issue and consider implementing new policies to further support safe weight management practices. Going forward, UFC athletes and support will be notified well in advance of any policy changes surrounding weigh-in times and weight management policy.”

The issue of failed weight cuts has been a hot topic in 2018. Prominent figures such as Yoel Romero, Darren Till, and Mackenzie Dern have all been criticized for missing weight. It’s gotten to the point where some fighters are being accused of missing weight to gain an edge over their opponents. Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz threw this accusation Dern’s way when she missed weight by seven pounds.

Whether or not there will ever be a solution remains to be seen. One thing seems apparent, however. Fighters don’t want to revert back to the old style of weigh-ins.

Do you think keeping early morning weigh-ins was the right call by the UFC?