Ed Ruth vs. Yaroslav Amosov to Headline Bellator 239

Bellator 239 has its main event, with welterweights Ed Ruth and Yaroslav Amosov set to do battle in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Ed Ruth came up short in last year’s welterweight grand prix when he was defeated by Neiman Gracie at Bellator 213. This would be the first loss in Ruth’s professional career. But the three-time Division I national wrestling champion would then win his next two fights over Kiichi Kunimoto and, most recently, Jason Jackson at Bellator 231. Ruth will now look to make it three straight to inch closer to another, more intimate world title opportunity.

Yaroslav Amosov will arrive at Bellator 239 undefeated with a very impressive 22-0 record to his name. Amosov made his Bellator debut with a 19-0 record, defeating Gerald Harris at Bellator 202 via unanimous decision. He would then go on to win his next two bouts over Erick Silva and then David Rickels, with his victory over Rickels being his first stoppage under the Bellator banner after picking up the W via D’Arce choke.

Bellator 239 takes place on February 21 from the WinStar World Casino and Resort. The co-main event will feature former UFC veteran Myles Jury taking on Brandon Girtz.

Do you believe Ed Ruth will hand Yaroslav Amosov his first professional loss? Or Will Amosov make it 23-0 at Ed Ruth’s expense?