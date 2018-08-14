Ed Ruth wants to go straight to the wolves in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix.

Ruth is coming off a second-round TKO victory over Andy Murad back in June at Bellator 201. The win improved Ruth’s perfect professional mixed martial arts record to 6-0. Despite being an NCAA Division I wrestling champion, Ruth has quickly shown he has finishing ability as he’s only gone the distance once.

Ed Ruth Wants Rory MacDonald & Michael Page

The Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix is no easy task for any of the competitors. Right out the gate, Ruth is scheduled to take on Neiman Gracie in a battle of undefeated prospects. Ruth doesn’t plan on stopping there as he wants tough bouts against current 170-pound champion Rory MacDonald and Michael Page (via MMAFighting.com):

“I hope it is [MacDonald]. I’m not running from anybody. If anything, if you take the title, you better take it from the champion if you want to see yourself as the champion. (In regards to who he wants to fight in the finals) I gotta go with MVP. His striking, it just seems like he’s hard to get in on. Daley, it doesn’t seem like he has that pinpoint accuracy like MVP does.”

MacDonald’s first-round opponent will be Jon Fitch. “Red King’s” title will be on the line. Before that bout, MacDonald will compete in a “super fight” against Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi on Sept. 29. As for Page, he has a grudge match in the opening round of the tournament. “MVP” will go one-on-one with Paul Daley.

The other bout in the Grand Prix will be the rubber match between Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov. Lorenz Larkin and Yaroslav Amasov will meet in an alternate bout. The winner would replace any fighter who is unable to compete during the tournament.

How far do you think Ed Ruth can go in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix?