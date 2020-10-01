Eddie Alvarez Believes Justin Gaethje Is A ‘Tailor-Made’ Matchup For Khabib Nurmagomedov

Eddie Alvarez is confident Khabib Nurmagomedov will be able to beat Justin Gaethje.

In the main event of UFC 254, Nurmagomedov is set to defend his belt against the interim champion in Gaethje. Ahead of the fight, many are saying this will be the Russian’s hardest fight to date, but for Alvarez, he doesn’t believe that.

“I think it takes some time, like a lot of strategy to fight a guy like Khabib, and I think Justin’s style is tailor-made for Khabib,” Alvarez said to MMAJunkie. “Justin is a come-forward fighter, and I think against a guy like Khabib, you need to be really lateral. You need to move a lot so he can’t get square and then get his shots in on you and Justin’s kinda there. He’s right in front of you and even his mind coming into the fight when I hear the media, ‘I’ve just got to create a car accident,’ I don’t know if that’s the right mindset against Khabib.”

Gaethje has a wrestling background and has knockout power. Many pundits also believe his leg kicks will be a difference-maker. Yet, for the former UFC lightweight champion in Alvarez, he doesn’t think that will be enough for him to pull off the upset and beat Khabib Nurmagomedov.