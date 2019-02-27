Eddie Alvarez Believes UFC Interim Titles Are a Sick Joke

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez strongly believes the way that the UFC uses its interim title belts are a serious problem that should be addressed.

As one of the best lightweight fighters in the world, Alvarez has an opinion that people listen to despite no longer be under contract with the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Alvarez went 4-3 with one no contest during his time with the UFC after signing with the promotion in 2014. Before this, he was under his contract with Bellator MMA where he was a two-time Bellator lightweight champion.

He’s now under contract with the Singapore-based promotion, ONE Championship. While speaking with MMAFighting, Alvarez gave his take on the sad state of the interim titles that he thinks are a sick joke.

“Look, this is a serious problem,” Alvarez said (H/T to BJ Penn). “I’m laughin’, but it’s nothing to joke about. We’re all part of the problem, all of us are. When an interim title is given… And the media makes a big fuss of it and a fighter makes a big fuss of it and a fan makes a big fuss of it, an interim title has value. That’s the saddest thing that can happen in the sport.



“Because an interim title is given in replacement for money. ‘We don’t wanna give you money, but well give you an interim title. We don’t wanna give you money, but we’ll give you a main event spot. We don’t wanna give you money, but we’ll give you that opponent you want. We’ll give you everything… But what you deserve. And that’s money,’

He would continue by stating that the interim title is valued by fans and not the promotion because the UFC showcases it as a joke once they’re done promoting the fight to crown that champion.



“That’s sad, it’s sad,” Alvarez continued. “And when that’s valued, an interim title is valued by fans, by the media, by the promotion and everyone, it’s a sick joke. And it should be laughed at and it should no longer be applauded and it should be booed. And when it is, it’ll be a happy day. Fighters get paid more, fans will be more educated, and promotions will stop the bullsh*t.”