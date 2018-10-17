Eddie Alvarez Comments On Signing With ONE Championship

Eddie Alvarez comments on putting pen to paper with ONE Championship.

Alvarez was a highly sought after free agent. Despite his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, Alvarez was still valued by several promotions for his exciting fighting style and his reputation among hardcore mixed martial arts fans. In the end, “The Underground King” decided to sign with ONE Championship.

Eddie Alvarez Speaks On ONE Championship Signing

In a recent video posted by ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, Alvarez commented on signing with the promotion:

“Hey guys, the moment of truth has arrived. I know you heard the rumors and they are true. We got our official contract from ONE FC and we’re all signed up. I wanna thank Lloyd Pierson, my agent at Ballengee Group. He did an amazing job, couldn’t have done any better to be honest with you. I wanna thank Matt Hume for bringing our parties together calling me, calling Lloyd, being patient with us, taking our time with this and making sure we were happy with everything that went on. And I wanna thank Chatri and all the people at ONE FC. Super professional, this couldn’t have went any smoother. Didn’t take too long, everyone’s happy and I’m super excited. ‘The Underground King’ is coming to ONE FC.”

In the video, Alvarez showed off an empty section of his shelf holding championship gold. He plans to add the ONE Championship lightweight title to his mantle.

Do you think signing with ONE Championship was the right move for Eddie Alvarez at this stage in his career?