Eddie Alvarez Explains Not Re-Signing With UFC Before Dustin Poirier Rematch

Eddie Alvarez wants to wait for the right deal.

Alvarez is set to take on Dustin Poirier in a rematch at UFC Calgary this Saturday night (July 28). The two will take center stage on the main FOX network. Many are saying this is the best UFC on FOX card in quite some time. Also featured on the main card is Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres, and Alex Hernandez vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

“The Underground King” will be fighting Poirier on the last fight of his UFC contract. Many feel that’s a huge risk given how durable and proven Poirier has become. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Alvarez explained the gamble to Luke Thomas:

“I think we’d get a deal done for sure. We’re just not there yet. I know with the UFC, you never know when you strike a deal. But I’m patient. I’ve learned to be patient, because in the past I’ve gotten ahead of myself and maybe left a lot of money on the table. I don’t know. I think what’s fair is fair and every fighter, it’s a very individual thing, how much each fighter deserves and should get paid. I think I bring a lot of value and when I fight I make this company a lot of money and I make a lot of fans excited. I want to be shared with a little bit more than what I’m being shared with. That’s all.”

Alvarez has gone 4-2, 1 NC during his time with the UFC. He also captured lightweight gold along the way. While a loss probably won’t deter the UFC from offering him a new contract, Alvarez could receive less money than he would’ve have if he hadn’t waited.

Do you think Eddie Alvarez is making a mistake?