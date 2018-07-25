Eddie Alvarez: There Won’t be Gray Area After Dustin Poirier Rematch

Eddie Alvarez wants to ensure there is no controversy once his rematch with Dustin Poirier concludes.

The first Alvarez vs. Poirier fight was marred due to illegal knee strikes. Alvarez landed several illegal knees to the head of a downed Poirier. Referee Herb Dean ruled the fight a No Contest. That bout took place back in May 2017 and fans have been waiting for a rematch for over a year. They’ll finally get to see it this Saturday night (July 28) in the main event of UFC Calgary.

This will be Alvarez’s first main event since Nov. 2016. Alvarez took on Conor McGregor in the UFC’s Madison Square Garden debut. “The Underground King” lost the bout via second-round TKO.

Speaking to FanSided.com, Alvarez said he wants to leave no doubt after fighting “The Diamond” a second time:

“He has a belief that he can beat me in a fight and my belief is the opposite. Luckily, we get to figure out the truth on the 28th and that’s the cool thing about this sport – he has a strong belief and I have a strong belief, but there won’t be any gray area after the 28th. I’m up for anything. I think when we get out there, emotions run high, but at the end of the day, this is business for me. I’ve been fighting long enough that I know how to separate myself emotionally from all of this. I don’t need animosity to fight anyone. If anything, I think it makes it fun and I’m all for fun, so if it heats back up, I’m all for and if it don’t, maybe I’ll start something.”

UFC Calgary will also feature a featherweight clash between former champion Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens. Former strawweight title holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk will go one-on-one with Tecia Torres. Opening up the main card will be a battle between Alex Hernandez and Olivier Aubin-Mercier. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Calgary.

It’s fight week, that means we want to hear your predictions. Who takes the main event of UFC Calgary, Eddie Alvarez or Dustin Poirier?