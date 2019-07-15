Eddie Alvarez Is Back In ONE Championship’s Lightweight Grand Prix

Even though Eddie Alvarez was knocked out in the first round in his ONE Championship debut, the former UFC and Bellator champion is back in the tournament. Not only is he back on the tournament, but he is in the semi-finals.

The person who beat “The Underground King”, Timofey Nastyukhin is out with an injury and is forced to be pulled from the tournament. So, the Asian-based promotion has now made the new semi-final being Alvarez vs. former lightweight king, Eduard Folayang. Alvarez is riding a two-fight losing streak while Folayang lost his title to Shinya Aoki last time out.

The two were set to fight at ONE: Dawn of Heroes on August 2, but the bout will now be part of the Grand Prix. Should Alvarez win the fight, he would then be fighting in the Finals of the lightweight Grand Prix, where should he win, he would get a title shot against Christian Lee.

ONE: Dawn of Heroes will be headlined by the featherweight title being defended. As well as former UFC flyweight king, Demetrious Johnson fight in the semi-finals of the Flyweight Grand Prix.