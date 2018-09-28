It appears Eddie Alvarez will not be returning to Bellator.

Alvarez is currently a free agent. He last competed under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. The former UFC lightweight champion suffered a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in their rematch back in July in the main event of UFC Calgary.

Eddie Alvarez is “Unlikely” to Return to Bellator Anytime Soon

Many believed that if Alvarez wasn’t going to re-sign with the UFC, then Bellator would be his destination. After all, Alvarez is a two-time Bellator lightweight champion. Speaking to Marc Raimondi of MMAFighting.com, Bellator president Scott Coker poured cold water on that idea:

“It doesn’t seem likely at this point. I think that they had a conversation with Eddie and I’m not sure where it’s at. But I don’t think it took a second, it wasn’t like it was something that was picking up any steam so I’m not sure.”

Rumors have been swirling claiming that Alvarez is close to signing with ONE Championship. KSW recently sent out a tweet in an attempt to entice Alvarez to sign on with them. UFC president Dana White said that while he’d like Alvarez to end his career in the UFC, he’d understand if Alvarez wants to sign elsewhere.

Despite coming off a loss, Alvarez is a highly sought after free agent. Having won gold for major promotions and having the reputation to be an exciting fighter, Alvarez is sure to move ticket sales and boost ratings.

Where do you think Eddie Alvarez will end up with Bellator likely out of the picture?