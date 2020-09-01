Eddie Alvarez Not Interested In Michael Chandler Trilogy

Eddie Alvarez isn’t interested in the trilogy with Michael Chandler.

Alvarez and Chandler had a legendary fight in 2011 with Chandler earning a fourth-round submission to become the champion. The fight was also voted as the Fight of the Year by many outlets. The pair then had a rematch two years later with Alvarez winning split decision and since then many had hoped they would have their trilogy.

Now, with Michael Chandler being a free agent, many believe he will either sign with the UFC or go to ONE Championship and have the trilogy with Alvarez. Unfortunately, the former UFC lightweight champion isn’t interested in making the trilogy happen.

“No, I don’t care about him either,” Alvarez said to SCMP. “I don’t because again it’s another guy who doesn’t hold a world title. He wasn’t the champion of Bellator. He got knocked out by the 145 pounder [Patricio Freire], and he’s not the champion of ONE. And he wasn’t the champion of the UFC. He’s not a champion any more, so my goal is set on champions. So, the only guy that interests me or that I’d be licking my chops at right now is Christian Lee. Anyone else, they can do whatever they want.”

It is no doubt disappointing to hear Alvarez say he has no interest in the Michael Chandler trilogy. Instead, he is focusing on winning the ONE Championship title.