Eddie Alvarez Pulls Out Of ONE Lightweight Grand Prix Final; Replacement Found

Eddie Alvarez will not be fighting in ONE Championship’s lightweight grand prix final after all.

ONE Championship CEO, Chatri Sityodtong made the announcement on Twitter. But, there a replacement found as lightweight champion, Christian Lee will take the fight on short notice.

NEWS ALERT: Eddie Alvarez has pulled out of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix due to injury. ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee has agreed to step into the finals of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix to face Saygid Arslanaliev on Oct 13 in Tokyo at ONE: Century!!! — Chatri Sityodtong (@yodchatri) September 26, 2019

Eddie Alvarez lost in the first round of the grand prix by knockout to Timofey Nastyukhin, but after an injury Nastyukhin, he was brought back. There, he beat Eduard Folayang to advance to the finals before having to pull out.

Christian Lee, meanwhile, is coming off of a TKO win over Shinya Aoki to become the lightweight champion. He is riding a three-fight winning streak entering the finals.