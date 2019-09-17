Eddie Alvarez Says ‘It’s Complete Crap’ UFC Has The Best Fighters

Eddie Alvarez does not agree that the UFC has the best fighters in the world.

To many fans, the Las Vegas-based promotion is the be all and end all for MMA fighters. Yet, Eddie Alvarez says that is crap, and he is evidence as he shown a champion in another promotion can become a champion in the UFC.

“That whole theory is crap that everybody who’s the best is a UFC guy,” Alvarez said when speaking to MMA Fighting. “It’s complete crap because I was the guy who didn’t fight in the UFC. I went there and won the belt. I beat arguably the best lightweight in that history. [Rafael dos Anjos] at the time was killing everyone. Like literally murdering the who’s who. So to go to the UFC, win the belt and be a guy from the outside that never fought there, I’m the guy you’re talking about.

“I wasn’t a UFC fighter per se but I went there and I won the world title. If I could do it, isn’t it true that anybody from the outside could possibly go there and win the title? It’s not arguable. It’s fact. The best fighters in the world, they’re all over and they’re virtually unknown.”

Currently, Alvarez is fighting in ONE Championship and is set to fight in the lightweight grand prix final.