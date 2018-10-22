Eddie Alvarez Says His ONE Championship Deal Is Eight Figures

Eddie Alvarez says he’s the eight-figure man thanks to his ONE Championship deal.

Alvarez made some waves when he decided to sign with ONE Championship. “The Underground King” tested the free agency market and went with the best offer. No one quite expected the figure that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator lightweight champion is claiming.

Eddie Alvarez Scores Eight-Figure Deal?

Alvarez recently appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show and made quite the reveal. “The Underground King” claimed he scored an eight-figure deal with ONE Championship. Greg Rosenstein brought this claim to light:

Wow. Eddie Alvarez says he signed a "8-figure fight deal" with @ONEChampionship. Tells @arielhelwani the amount of fights is not as many as you would think.#HelwaniShow — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) October 22, 2018

While it’s possible that Alvarez was talking Singapore dollars, the number is still astronomical when converted to the United States dollar. Alvarez went on to say that he isn’t the only one making the jump to ONE Championship:

"I'm not the last large signing in the next month or so. There will be a shift, a massive shift, in power towards @ONEChampionship." – @Ealvarezfight to @arielhelwani.#HelwaniShow — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) October 22, 2018

Alvarez has no set date for his ONE Championship debut. He told Helwani that he’s shooting for a bout in February or March 2019.

In his last outing, Alvarez was stopped by Dustin Poirier back in July. “The Underground King” was hoping to fight out of his UFC contract on a win. That didn’t negatively impact his value as a free agent, clearly. Alvarez had observed many offers. UFC, Bellator, Rizin, KSW, and ONE Championship were all reported to be in the running.

Do you believe Eddie Alvarez really scored an eight-figure deal?