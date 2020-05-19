Eddie Alvarez Thinks Conor McGregor Would KO Justin Gaethje

Eddie Alvarez expects Conor McGregor to stop Justin Gaethje if the two ever share the Octagon.

Alvarez fought both McGregor and Gaethje. He was stopped by the “Notorious” one but knocked out Gaethje. With McGregor believing that he’ll eventually fight Gaethje, Alvarez has made a prediction.

Alvarez Makes Prediction For Gaethje vs. McGregor

James Lynch of theScore MMA asked Alvarez how he sees a potential bout between Gaethje and McGregor playing out. “The Underground King” explained why he feels McGregor would emerge victorious (via MMAJunkie).

“I think a knockout (for McGregor),” Alvarez told TheScore. “I was able to catch (Gaethje) quite a bit with punches, and you watch, Dustin (Poirier) was able to box him a little bit.

“The thing with Justin, if I thought he was going to implement a ground game and go in there and take Conor McGregor down and put him against the cage and do what Khabib did, or do what I intended to do, if he was going to implement that game, I would say, ‘Justin is going to do really well against him,’” Alvarez said. “Just standing for standing, is what I feel like it’ll end up being, there’s just too many mistakes Justin would end up making and Conor would be able to kind of capitalize.”

Gaethje is the interim UFC lightweight champion. He won the title on May 9 by scoring a fifth-round TKO victory over Tony Ferguson. “The Highlight” is now set for a title unification bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov sometime this year.

McGregor is coming off a 40-second TKO victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Whether or not McGregor waits for Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje remains to be seen.