Eddie Alvarez Thinks Conor McGregor Would Stop Tony Ferguson

Former UFC lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez, believes Conor McGregor would emerge victorious if he were to fight Tony Ferguson.

Alvarez shared the Octagon with McGregor back in Nov. 2016. Going into the bout, Alvarez held the UFC lightweight gold. In a stellar performance, McGregor stopped Alvarez via second-round TKO to capture the 155-pound title.

Alvarez Sees McGregor Stopping Ferguson If They Fight

Alvarez spoke to James Lynch of theScore MMA and explained why he feels McGregor would best Ferguson if the two ever share the Octagon (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I think Conor would put Tony away. I’d like to see him fight Gaethje, but I’m off the belief he beats Gaethje, but I would like to see the fight. I’d still like to see it. I don’t like the style matchup for him with Khabib. I don’t think he has enough experience in that realm to overcome Khabib at any point.”

Ferguson is set to take on Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight championship. The two will collide on May 9 in the main event of UFC 249. Ferguson would’ve challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed gold but “The Eagle” is in Russia where a travel ban is in effect.

As for McGregor, it’s unknown when he plans to make his return. While the “Notorious” one’s head coach, John Kavanagh, confirmed there were talks of a summer showdown with Gaethje, the coronavirus pandemic has thrown those plans for a loop. If Gaethje defeats Ferguson, he’ll be on his way to a title unification bout with Nurmagomedov.

McGregor returned to action back in January. He took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. The former UFC “champ-champ” took out Cerrone in just 40 seconds via TKO.

What do you think would be the result of a Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson bout?