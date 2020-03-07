Eddie Alvarez Thinks He Could Give Khabib Nurmagomedov Issues

Eddie Alvarez believes he has the fighting style to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov has amassed a perfect pro MMA record of 28-0. He’ll look to continue his unbeaten streak on April 18. He is scheduled to put his UFC lightweight championship on the line against Tony Ferguson. The title bout will headline UFC 249 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Alvarez Says He Can Give Khabib Problems

Alvarez is a former UFC lightweight champion himself but he never got a chance to clash with Nurmagomedov. Speaking to LowKickMMA.com, “The Underground King” explained why he thinks he could give Nurmagomedov a run for his money.

“I think my style is difficult for Khabib to deal with. Not my regular style that I go out fighting, where I’m getting in people’s face and try to put on a war. I have the ability to adjust. I can fight multiple styles because I fought for such a long time. I’m probably one of the only guys who is able to implement a style and beat Khabib. I don’t think a lot of guys have the resources and the tools to even implement the right style to beat Khabib. I think I have the right resources and the right tools to do that. And a lot of guys don’t. I don’t think Tony does. I don’t think a lot of guys in the division do.”

Alvarez is now signed to ONE Championship. As a result, the chances of fight fans witnessing Alvarez take on Nurmagomedov are slim. In the sometimes unpredictable world of MMA, however, perhaps it isn’t impossible.

Alvarez fought out of his UFC contract after being stopped by Dustin Poirier in their rematch. While Alvarez was offered another UFC contract, he decided to test free agency and ended up choosing ONE.

Do you think Eddie Alvarez would stand a chance if he were to ever fight Khabib Nurmagomedov?